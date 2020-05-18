Six Nations deny plotting ‘4 Nations’ and commit to completing 2020 competition | Rugby Union News





The Six Nations say they’re absolutely dedicated to ending the 2020 Championship

The Six Nations have denied reviews relating to the staging of a ‘4 Nations’ competition in November excluding France and Italy, describing them as “inaccurate media speculation”.

Tournament organisers say they continue to be absolutely dedicated to completing the 2020 Six Nations Championship, with the intention of staging postponed matches later this 12 months.

The Six Nations clarified their place following newspaper hypothesis that the 4 house unions had been making contingency plans for a ‘4 Nations’ championship excluding France and Italy.

“Six Nations together with its constituent unions and federations is fully committed to completing the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship and hopes to stage postponed matches later this year,” a press release mentioned.

“In exploring rescheduling options, the health and safety of players, associated staff and of course supporters is our number one priority and any rescheduled matches will be subject to government guidance and to travel restrictions between countries.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend continues to be hoping for a return to rugby in November after World Rugby postponed all worldwide fixtures in July

“Six Nations remains in close contact with all relevant authorities to ensure these matches can take place in a safe environment.

“Six Nations and its constituent unions and federations proceed to work carefully with World Rugby, the Southern Hemisphere unions and all different rugby stakeholders on contingency plans concerning Autumn Internationals and the not too long ago impacted Summer excursions.

“The current situation is fluid and fast-changing with countries at different stages in battling this pandemic. We anticipate it will take a few more weeks before the situation becomes clearer and we can present more definitive options in which to resume activity.”