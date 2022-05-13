The participants of the “Resistance” movement are carrying out disobedience in Yerevan, organizing car races in different directions and organizing awareness actions.

“Six citizens were brought to police stations from different parts of Yerevan,” the police told Aysor.am.

The citizens were detained for the act envisaged by Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Article 182 stipulates non-fulfillment of a lawful request of a police officer.