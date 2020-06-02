Six Atlanta Cops Charged with Excessive Force for Tasering Students



The Atlanta cops concerned within the violent arrest and tasering of two black school college students who had been of their car throughout protests this weekend at the moment are dealing with expenses … on the heels of two of them shedding their jobs.

The Fulton Country DA has charged 6 cops for utilizing extreme pressure in the course of the incident with Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim Saturday night time. Four of the cops — together with the one who tased Pilgrim and the one who pointed a gun at Young — have additionally been charged with aggravated assault.

Another officer has been charged with aggravated battery and the sixth with felony injury to property … the {couples}’ automobile.