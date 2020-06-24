Six Activists Charged For Protest Against Internet Ban in Myanmar’s Rakhine

Myanmar police have charged six activists who participated in protests against a year-long government-ordered internet service shutdown in Myanmar’s conflict-ridden Rakhine state, accusing them of violating the country’s peaceful assembly law.

Five of the activists are from Yangon-based Athan, a freedom of expression advocacy group. They were taken into custody for denouncing the internet ban by hanging posters on an overpass in downtown Yangon on June 21, questioning perhaps the ban was intended to hide possible atrocities committed by the Myanmar military in the conflict zone.

Myo Min Tun, an activist from the Ramree Township Youth Network in Rakhine state, also was charged for participating in a protest in Ramree town for a passing fancy day. A small grouping of young people wearing T-shirts saying “Oppose Internet Oppression” demanded the restoration of access to the internet, according to photos the group posted on Facebook.

All six activists have now been charged under Section 19 of the Peaceful Assembly and Peaceful Procession Law, which entails criminal liability for organizing or participating in an assembly that notice is not given to local officials.

Rights groups have criticized the statute as incompatible with democracy, saying its provisions are vaguely written and could be properly used arbitrarily to restrict freedom of expression. They also point to the law’s inclusion of prison sentences for peaceful protests.

Ye Wai Phyo Aung, an Athan cofounder, said police informed the group that five of its members, including executive director Maung Saungkha, was charged, but provided no details or the identities of others arrested.

“They have filed the charges for the protests at the Sule overpass downtown,” that he told RFA. “They displayed posters and banners to protest against the internet shutdown.”

Pe Than, a lawmaker from Rakhine’s Myebon township, said the internet service blackout has hurt residents. He has appealed to the government to lift the ban.

“There have been several losses for the local people in terms of education, health, and social and government administration,” that he said.

“It has also intensified the spread of fake news, rights violations, and war crimes,” that he added, talking about the growing state of lawlessness in the conflict zones. “The local people are paying the price.”

The internet shutdown originally was imposed in June 2019 in eight townships in Rakhine sate and in Chin state’s Paletwa township amid intensifying clashes between government forces and the rebel Arakan Army (AA). Authorities later lifted the restriction in Rakhine’s Maungdaw township.

The 18-month-long conflict that has killed 260 civilians and displaced more than 160,000 the others.

The government has extended the ban until Aug. 1, saying it’ll lift it when the region is secure.

Myanmar military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun said Tuesday that the internet shutdown in the rest of the townships must remain in place to avoid the leakage of army information and the spread of hate speech on social media marketing.

Rights groups and foreign diplomats in Myanmar have called on officials to reinstate the service, arguing that the cutoff has prevented civilians from accessing information regarding COVID-19 and from contacting humanitarian aid groups.

Reported by Waiyan Moe Myint for RFA’s Myanmar Service. Translated by Ye Kaung Myint Maung. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.