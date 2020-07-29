Situation remains relatively calm along Armenian-Azerbaijani border   – Armenian News

The situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border stayed relatively calm in the late hours of Tuesday and after midnight on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan’s militaries broke the ceasefire 22 times, launching 497 gunshots versus Armenian military stations, the Defense Ministry’s representative, Shushan Stepanyan, stated on Facebook.

The stations near the towns Movses, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur and Koti (Tavush area) were fired 5 times; 5 gunshots were launched likewise in the instructions of the stations near Yeraskh (Ararat area), Chiva (Vayots Dzor area), Zangakatun (Ararat) and Yelpin (Vayots Dzor).

The stations in the areas of Barzrdzruni (Vayots Dzor) and Angeghakot (Syunik area) were targeted in Azerbaijani shooting 12 times.