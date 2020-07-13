Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border under control, says top army officer – Panorama

The situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is under control, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan, Head of the Military Oversight Service of the Defense Ministry, informed ArmLur.am.

Addressing the issues of soldiers’ households, the top officer stated: “We urge servicemen’s parents to keep calm as no soldier drafted under mandatory military service is involved in the ongoing operations,” he stated.

On 12 July, at around 12: 30 pm regional time, for unidentified factors, the Azerbaijani soldiers relocating an UAZ car attempted to cross the Armenian state border from TavushProvince After caution shots from the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani soldiers left their car behind and pulled back to their positions.

At around 1: 45 pm Azerbaijani forces when again attempted to record the Armenian border position, opening weapons fire at it, however they were required to pull back suffering losses, the Defense Ministry stated, including there were no casualties amongst Armenian servicemen.

The Azerbaijani military resumed the shelling of the Armenian military stations in Tavush Province on Monday early morning.

Two Armenian law enforcement officer on battle responsibility have actually been somewhat hurt in Azerbaijani shooting, the ministry stated.

Some reports recommend 17 Azerbaijani soldiers have actually been eliminated as an outcome of the Azerbaijani attack. On Sunday the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry verified the death of 3 of its soldiers.