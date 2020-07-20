Situation calm along Artsakh borders after downing of Azeri drone – Tigran Abrahamyan – Panorama

Relative calm is observed along the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijani forces, Tigran Abrahamyan, former advisor to Artsakh president wrote on Facebook. In Abrahamyan’s words, the operative military situation has not changed after the downing of Azerbaijani drone by Artsakh air defense forces.

“All moves by Azerbaijani forces are under full control. There is some activity of drone operation mainly in the air space of Azerbaijan. The only incident of violation of Artsakh air space was recorded in the morning and resulted in destroying the Azerbaijani drone,” Abrahamyan said.

To remind, on July 18, at 06:38 the the air defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down Azerbaijani Orbiter 3 drone on a surveillance mission in the north-eastern direction, the Artsakh Defense Army reported on Saturday.