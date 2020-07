Price: sc -

This blend is curated with coffees that are meant to perform under pressure. A quarter of the blend is from Colombia, which adds sweetness and lucent acidity. Half the blend is gathered from fresh crop Central American coffees, and the final quarter is Rwandan coffee, which adds depth and complexity. With a caramel base and chocolatey notes, these three coffees combine for a delicious espresso base perfect for adding steamed milk.