‘Sister Wives’ star Maddie Brown Brush reveals 1-year-old daughter underwent amputation surgery

“Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday,” the truth star started in the caption. “Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand.”

‘SISTER WIVES’ MADDIE BROWN BRUSH OPENS UP ABOUT DAUGHTER’S RARE GENETIC DISORDER

Brush included: “She is home and is recovering beautifully.”

As referenced in Brush’s Instagram caption, Evie simply recently turned 1, as she got a birthday homage onAug 20.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my little spitfire ray of sunshine! It’s crazy how quickly this year flew by,” checked out the post.

In the picture, the kid plays in the sand and beams up at the electronic camera.

People magazine reports that Evie was detected prior to birth with oligodactyly, the existence of less than 5 digits on a hand or foot.

The outlet reports that the kid was born missing out on a thumb and a toe, along with a calf bone, along with a bowed shinbone and 2 fingers merged together.

Brush previously informed the outlet she and her partner Caleb Brush were “shocked” to find out of their daughter’s medical diagnoses of fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and …