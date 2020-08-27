Sister, Sister Star Marques Houston & His Teenage Bride Miya Dickey Tie The Knot!

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Marques Houston!

The Sister, Sister alum and his 19-year-old fiancée Miya Dickey are now officially man and wife! According to Us Weekly, the controversial couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on Monday, August 24, months after making headlines over their 20-year age gap.

The two exchanged vows at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California, and reportedly kept their guest list small and coronavirus-friendly amid the ongoing pandemic. Attendees included Houston’s Immature bandmates, Jerome Jones and Kelton Kessee, and recording artist MAJOR, who made a surprise appearance to sing Dickey’s favorite song, Why I Love You. It’s unclear if their family members joined in the festivities at some point, as the outlet noted they wed with only an officiant present.

For their intimate ceremony, the 39-year-old singer wore a black Shaker tuxedo while his new bride rocked a stunning Jomo Patterson gown with beautiful lace detailing, looking so happily in love strutting down the aisle together in the gorgeous shots (HERE). Despite getting trolled on social media when their engagement news was shared back in June, it appears the couple did not let the naysayers stop their romance…