Sister of retired St. Louis police captain killed during looting says ‘God won’t let’ her hate suspect

Dorn, 77, was making an attempt to guard a buddy’s pawn store on June 2 when he was shot after protests over the loss of life of George Floyd turned violent.

“It’s still hard, you know. What I’m happy about, they caught the young man that shot my brother. But the bad part about it is, he’s 24 years old,” McQueen stated. “He’s taken my brother’s life…and he’s taken his own life, too. He’s not going to have a life left. But, I wish I could hate him, but I don’t. I feel sorry for him, because, he’s so young, and what he did.”

Stephan Cannon, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide.

HUNDREDS MOURN DAVID DORN, RETIRED ST. LOUIS POLICE CAPTAIN KILLED IN LOOTING

Dorn’s physique was discovered on the sidewalk exterior of the pawn store at round 2:30 a.m. after looters broke into the shop. He was shot a number of instances and his homicide was broadcast on Facebook stay, in accordance with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Some peaceable protests throughout the nation over Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for practically 9 minutes in Minneapolis on May 25, have escalated into looting and violence.

Dorn had been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for practically 40 years earlier than his retirement.

“His body is gone, but he’s still here. With me. So, that young man didn’t take everything because he’ll always be with me – he’s right here,” she informed KTUU.

Hundreds of individuals gathered at a public viewing held for Dorn Tuesday.

Former St. Louis County police Chief Tim Fitch stated Dorn had been working with deprived children taken with regulation enforcement.

“He wished to see them succeed. He wished to be a job mannequin for these younger women and men to enter regulation enforcement,” Fitch stated.

Cannon was additionally charged with first-degree theft, first-degree housebreaking, three counts of armed felony motion and felon in possession of a firearm and is being held with out bond.

