Sister of murdered California man responds to convicted killer’s early release: ‘Absolutely devastating’

Terebea Williams was sentenced to 84 years-to- life in jail after she was convicted in 2001 of first-degree murder, usage of a gun, carjacking, and kidnapping in the killing of 23- year-old Kevin “John” Ruska Jr.

Williams shot Ruska in the abdominal area after holding him at gunpoint and pushing him into the trunk of an automobile. His body was discovered connected to a chair in a Davis,Calif motel space.

Last month, CaliforniaGov Gavin Newsom promised to release 8,000 prisoners byAug 1

“Just want folks to know, advocates for urgency to know, your voices are being heard,” Newsom stated June29 “For family members with loved ones in those facilities to know your voices are being heard. And I know that we are committed to meeting our responsibilities.”

Love stated California authorities “should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen, that the rights of the prisoners are more important than the rights of the victims and the victims’ families,” Love stated. “And it’s absolutely shameful that this is being allowed to happen.”

In a statement to KOVR-TV, the Yolo County District Attorney’s workplace stated it was “hopeful that there will be a more balanced approach to inmate releases that addresses the needs to mitigate the spread of COVID.”