Sisma Game Controller Holder Case for PS4 Official DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, Heavy Duty Protective Cover Hard Shell Pouch Fit – Black

Product Description
Hard Carrying Case for DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
Designed specifically to store and protect Sony official DualShock 4 wireless controller when travelling or home storage.
Tips: The case is only for official Sony (PS4) DualShock 4 wireless controller, not for any third party controller.
External Details
Sturdy and Durable
External material is shockproof Ethylene-vinyl Acetate copolymer and fabrics covered, waterproof and wear-resistant.
Sturdy and durable semi-hard shell provides ultimate protection.
Double Zip-Around
Easy to grasp and pull metal-zippers.
Wear-resistant and durable.
Heavy-duty Case
Dimensions : 7.3 x 6.3 x 3.1 inches (around 18.6 x 16 x 8 cm)
Net Weight : 6.3 oz (around 180 g)
Tailor-made
Inner storage space is the tailor-made size and shape for Sony official DualShock 4 wireless controller.
The gaming controller can be holded in the case to avoid from moves, bumps and jostles.
Prevent Scratches
The interior’s superfine fiber fabric helps keep your controller free of scratches.
Shock Absorbing Protection
The heavy-duty storage case for gaming controller is designed with dual-layered shockproof material to protect your PS4 controller from accidental damage or dust.
Easy to Carry
Removable and comfortable hand strap that you can wear around your wrist.
What’s in the box
1 x Hard case
1 x Hand strap
Tips: The gaming controller that in the pictures is not included. The case is only for Sony official DualShock 4 game controller, not for any third party controllers.
PS4 Wireless Controller Case
Fits gaming controller
Holds and protect official Sony (PS4) DualShock 4 wireless controller
Holds and protect official Nintendo Switch Pro controller
Holds and protect official Microsoft Xbox One S or One X wireless controller
Holds and protect official Nintendo Joy-Con grip (with Joy-Con controllers) or Joy-Con charging grip
Colors available
Black, Gray, Special Edition
Black, Gray, Special Edition
Black, Gray, Special Edition
Black, Gray
