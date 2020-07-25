Sisma Game Controller Holder Case for PS4 Official DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, Heavy Duty Protective Cover Hard Shell Pouch Fit – Black



Product Description

Hard Carrying Case for DualShock 4 Wireless Controller



Designed specifically to store and protect Sony official DualShock 4 wireless controller when travelling or home storage.

Tips: The case is only for official Sony (PS4) DualShock 4 wireless controller, not for any third party controller.

External Details



Sturdy and Durable

External material is shockproof Ethylene-vinyl Acetate copolymer and fabrics covered, waterproof and wear-resistant.

Sturdy and durable semi-hard shell provides ultimate protection.

Double Zip-Around

Easy to grasp and pull metal-zippers.

Wear-resistant and durable.

Heavy-duty Case

Dimensions : 7.3 x 6.3 x 3.1 inches (around 18.6 x 16 x 8 cm)

Net Weight : 6.3 oz (around 180 g)

Tailor-made



Inner storage space is the tailor-made size and shape for Sony official DualShock 4 wireless controller.

The gaming controller can be holded in the case to avoid from moves, bumps and jostles.

Prevent Scratches

The interior’s superfine fiber fabric helps keep your controller free of scratches.

Shock Absorbing Protection

The heavy-duty storage case for gaming controller is designed with dual-layered shockproof material to protect your PS4 controller from accidental damage or dust.

Easy to Carry

Removable and comfortable hand strap that you can wear around your wrist.

What’s in the box



1 x Hard case

1 x Hand strap

Tips: The gaming controller that in the pictures is not included. The case is only for Sony official DualShock 4 game controller, not for any third party controllers.

PS4 Wireless Controller Case

Fits gaming controller

Holds and protect official Sony (PS4) DualShock 4 wireless controller

Holds and protect official Nintendo Switch Pro controller

Holds and protect official Microsoft Xbox One S or One X wireless controller

Holds and protect official Nintendo Joy-Con grip (with Joy-Con controllers) or Joy-Con charging grip

Colors available

Black, Gray, Special Edition

Black, Gray, Special Edition

Black, Gray, Special Edition

Black, Gray

Related Cases

Game Cards Case

Game Cards Case

Game Cards Case

Gaming Console Case

Gaming Console Case

Features

Easily store Nintendo Switch games, Sony PS Vita games and SD cards. Holds up to 80 cards.

Mix and store different video game cartridges. Easy to organize 40 units Nintendo Switch/Sony Vita games or SD cards, 32 units Nintendo 3DS/DS games.

Holds up to 64 units Nintendo 3DS/DS games.

Lightweight carrying case for Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite console.

Hard carrying case for Nintendo Switch Lite console. Holds up to 10 games.

External Material

EVA and 1680d Oxford fabrics covered

EVA and polyurethane leather covered

EVA and polyurethane leather covered

1680d Oxford fabrics

EVA and 1680d Oxford fabrics covered

Color

Black

Black

Black

Grey

Grey

