Sisma 80 Games Holder Cartridges Storage Case for Nintendo Switch PS Vita Physical Games and SD Cards, Black

Product Description

Physical Games and Memory Cards Collection



The case is designed for organizing video game cartridges when travelling or home storage.

Capacity: 80 units Nintendo Switch physical games, Sony PS Vita physical games or SD memory cards.

It can easily store physical games and memory cards together for easy searching and use, you will never forget and lose them.

Tips: The case CANNOT FIT Nintendo 3DS/2DS/DS game cartridges.

External Details



Sturdy and Durable

External material is shockproof Ethylene-vinyl Acetate copolymer and 1680D Oxford fabrics covered, waterproof and wear-resistant.

Sturdy and durable semi-hard shell provides ultimate protection.

Double Zip-Around

Easy to grasp and pull metal-zippers.

Wear-resistant and durable.

Easy to Carry

Dimensions: 7.4 x 4.8 x 2.2 inches (around 18.8 x 12.2 x 5.5 cm)

Net Weight: 7.8 oz (around 220 g)

Interior Details



80 Elastic Pouches Inside



Easy to organize and hold nicely up to 80 units cards.

Compatible with game cartridges: Nintendo Switch physical games, Sony PS Vita physical games.

Compatible with memory cards: SD SDHC SDXC cards, Sony PS Vita memory cards.

The interior’s soft cotton jersey fabric helps keep your cards free of scratches.

Tips: The game cartridges and memory cards that in the picture are not included.



Four Flaps Inside

The case has 4 same size flaps inside.

Each flap features elastic pouches that nicely holds up to 20 (Front 10 / Back 10) games or memory cards.

Easy to organize and allow for slipping the cards effortlessly in and out as needed.

Designed for Switch and PS Vita Physical Games

Each elastic pouches size is designed for Nintendo Switch and Sony PS Vita game cartridges.

These 80 elastic pouches can also hold SD memory cards perfectly.

Each game cartridges can be holded in the elastic pouches to avoid from moves, bumps and jostles.

Ideal Games Case for Children

A large capacity games case. It can hold 80 Switch physical games or PS Vita physical games, or mix these two game cartridges and SD cards in one case.

It is ideal games case for children who will use daily. It uses elastic slots to organize and hold the games, easy to take out or put in game cards.

What’s in the box



1 x Hard case

Tips: The game cartridges and memory cards that in the pictures are not included.

The case is designed for organizing Nintendo Switch/Sony Vita games or SD cards, not for Nintendo 3DS or DS game cartridges.

80 Card Holders

Fits Game Cartridges

80

64

40+32

80

40+32

Fits Nintendo Switch Game Cartridges

✓

✓

✓

✓

Fits Nintendo 3DS/DS Game Cartridges

Holds up to 64 units Nintendo 3DS/2DS/DS games.

Mix and store different game cartridges. Holds up to 32 units 3DS/2DS/DS games.

Mix and store different game cartridges. Holds up to 32 units 3DS/2DS/DS games.

Fits Sony PS Vita Game Cartridges

✓

✓

✓

✓

Fits PS Vita Memory Cards

✓

✓

✓

✓

Fits SD Memory Cards

✓

✓

✓

✓

External material

EVA and 1680D Oxford fabrics covered

EVA and Polyurethane leather covered

EVA and Polyurethane leather covered

EVA and Polyurethane leather covered

EVA and 1680D Oxford fabrics covered

Color

Black

Black

Black

Brown

Grey

