Sisma 80 Game Cartridge Holders Storage Case for Organizing Nintendo Switch Sony Ps Vita Games and SD Memory Cards – Brown SVG190401GC

Price: $16.99
(as of Jul 28,2020 20:23:44 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Designed to Fit Video Game Cartridges and Memory Cards
Designed specially to fit video game cartridges together for easy searching and use when travelling or home storage, you will never forget and lose them.
Capacity: 80 units Nintendo Switch games, SD/SDHC/SDXC memory cards or Sony Vita games.
Tips: The case CANNOT FIT Nintendo 3DS/DS game cartridges.
External Details
Anti-shock Material
External material is shockproof Ethylene-vinyl Acetate copolymer and Polyurethane leather covered.
Durable semi-hard shell provides ultimate protection.
Double Zip-Around
Easy to grasp and pull metal-zippers.
Wear-resistant and durable.
Easy to Carry
Dimensions: 7.4 x 4.9 x 2.1 inches (around 18.9 x 12.5 x 5.4 cm)
Net Weight: 8.1 oz (around 0.23 kg)
Interior Details
80 Elastic Slots
The games collection is designed for Nintendo Switch / Sony PSVita games and SD memory cards.
Easy to organize and hold nicely up to 80 cards.
Compatibility
Compatible with game cartridges: Nintendo Switch physical games, Sony PS Vita physical games.
Compatible with memory cards: SD SDHC SDXC cards, PS Vita memory cards.
Prevent Scratches
The interior’s soft cotton jersey fabric helps keep your cards free of scratches.
Tips: The game cartridges and memory cards that in the picture are not included.
Four Flaps Inside
The case has 4 same size flaps inside.
Each flap features elastic pouches that nicely holds up to 20 (Front 10 / Back 10) games or memory cards.
Easy to stay organized and allow for slipping the cards effortlessly in and out as needed.
Designed for Switch and PS Vita Cards
Each elastic slots size is designed for SWITCH and PSVITA game cartridges.
These 80 elastic slots can also hold SD memory cards perfectly.
Each game cartridges can be holded in the elastic slots to avoid from moves, bumps and jostles.
80 Games Organizer
Applicable to game fans, it can easily store 80 units Nintendo Switch games, Sony PS Vita games or SD cards.
Tips: The case CANNOT FIT Nintendo 3DS and DS game cartridges.
What’s in the box
1 x Hard case
Tips: The game cartridges and memory cards that in the pictures are not included. The case is designed for organizing Nintendo Switch/Sony Vita games or SD cards, not for Nintendo 3DS or DS game cartridges.
80 Game Cartridge Holders
Fits Cartridges
80
80
64
40+32
40+32
Fits Nintendo Switch Games
✓
✓
✓
✓
Fits Nintendo 3DS/DS Games
Holds up to 64 units Nintendo 3DS/2DS/DS games.
Mix and store different game cartridges. Holds up to 32 units 3DS/2DS/DS games.
Mix and store different game cartridges. Holds up to 32 units 3DS/2DS/DS games.
Fits PS Vita Games
✓
✓
✓
✓
Fits PS Vita Memory Cards
✓
✓
✓
✓
Fits SD Memory Card
✓
✓
✓
✓
External material
EVA and Polyurethane leather covered
EVA and 1680D Oxford fabrics covered
EVA and Polyurethane leather covered
EVA and 1680D Oxford fabrics covered
EVA and Polyurethane leather covered
Color
Brown
Black
Black
Grey
Black
Related cases
Holds and protect official Nintendo Switch Pro controller.
Holds Nintendo official Switch Joy-Con Grip with Joy-Con controllers, or Nintendo Joy-Con charging grip.
Holds and protect official Xbox One X or One S wireless controller.
Holds and protect official Sony DualShock 4 wireless controller.
Colors available
Grey, Black
Grey, Black
Grey, Black
Grey, Black
The Four flaps inside and features elastic pouches that nicely holds up to 80 games or memory cards, Compatible with Nintendo Switch games, Sony Ps Vita games, and SD SDHC SDXC microSD cards
Each cartridges can be holded in the elastic slots. Each elastic slots size is designed for game cartridges. Each cards in his place. You will never forget and lose them
Easy to stay organized and allow for slippling the cards effortlessly in and out as needed
External material is shockproof EVA and Polyurethane leather covered. Durable semi-hard shell provides ultimate protection