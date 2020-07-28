Sisma 80 Game Cartridge Holders Storage Case for Organizing Nintendo Switch Sony Ps Vita Games and SD Memory Cards – Brown SVG190401GC



Product Description

Designed to Fit Video Game Cartridges and Memory Cards



Designed specially to fit video game cartridges together for easy searching and use when travelling or home storage, you will never forget and lose them.

Capacity: 80 units Nintendo Switch games, SD/SDHC/SDXC memory cards or Sony Vita games.

Tips: The case CANNOT FIT Nintendo 3DS/DS game cartridges.

External Details



Anti-shock Material

External material is shockproof Ethylene-vinyl Acetate copolymer and Polyurethane leather covered.

Durable semi-hard shell provides ultimate protection.

Double Zip-Around

Easy to grasp and pull metal-zippers.

Wear-resistant and durable.

Easy to Carry

Dimensions: 7.4 x 4.9 x 2.1 inches (around 18.9 x 12.5 x 5.4 cm)

Net Weight: 8.1 oz (around 0.23 kg)

Interior Details



80 Elastic Slots

The games collection is designed for Nintendo Switch / Sony PSVita games and SD memory cards.

Easy to organize and hold nicely up to 80 cards.

Compatibility

Compatible with game cartridges: Nintendo Switch physical games, Sony PS Vita physical games.

Compatible with memory cards: SD SDHC SDXC cards, PS Vita memory cards.

Prevent Scratches

The interior’s soft cotton jersey fabric helps keep your cards free of scratches.

Tips: The game cartridges and memory cards that in the picture are not included.



Four Flaps Inside

The case has 4 same size flaps inside.

Each flap features elastic pouches that nicely holds up to 20 (Front 10 / Back 10) games or memory cards.

Easy to stay organized and allow for slipping the cards effortlessly in and out as needed.

Designed for Switch and PS Vita Cards

Each elastic slots size is designed for SWITCH and PSVITA game cartridges.

These 80 elastic slots can also hold SD memory cards perfectly.

Each game cartridges can be holded in the elastic slots to avoid from moves, bumps and jostles.

80 Games Organizer

Applicable to game fans, it can easily store 80 units Nintendo Switch games, Sony PS Vita games or SD cards.

Tips: The case CANNOT FIT Nintendo 3DS and DS game cartridges.

What’s in the box



1 x Hard case

Tips: The game cartridges and memory cards that in the pictures are not included. The case is designed for organizing Nintendo Switch/Sony Vita games or SD cards, not for Nintendo 3DS or DS game cartridges.

80 Game Cartridge Holders

Fits Cartridges

80

80

64

40+32

40+32

Fits Nintendo Switch Games

✓

✓

✓

✓

Fits Nintendo 3DS/DS Games

Holds up to 64 units Nintendo 3DS/2DS/DS games.

Mix and store different game cartridges. Holds up to 32 units 3DS/2DS/DS games.

Mix and store different game cartridges. Holds up to 32 units 3DS/2DS/DS games.

Fits PS Vita Games

✓

✓

✓

✓

Fits PS Vita Memory Cards

✓

✓

✓

✓

Fits SD Memory Card

✓

✓

✓

✓

External material

EVA and Polyurethane leather covered

EVA and 1680D Oxford fabrics covered

EVA and Polyurethane leather covered

EVA and 1680D Oxford fabrics covered

EVA and Polyurethane leather covered

Color

Brown

Black

Black

Grey

Black

