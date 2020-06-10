Siskin tops final field of 11 for Irish 2000 Guineas | Racing News

Siskin heads a final field of 11 declared for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas on the Curragh on Friday.

The unbeaten Ger Lyons-trained colt progressed from his debut success at Naas in May to land a Listed race on the Curragh earlier than selecting up the Group Two Railway Stakes after which the Group One Phoenix Stakes.

He had been on account of run within the Middle Park at Newmarket, however grew to become unruly within the stalls and was withdrawn.

Aidan O’Brien leads the opposition with a staff of six – Armory, Fort Myers, Lope Y Fernandez, Monarch Of Egypt, Royal Lytham and Vatican City.

Mick Halford is represented by Sinawann, who was final seen ending second to Mogul in Group Two firm on Irish Champions Weekend, whereas Jessica Harrington calls on the unexposed Leopardstown maiden winner Free Solo.

Jim Bolger runs the once-raced Fiscal Rules, whose solely outing as a juvenile was a head second to Qipco 2000 Guineas runner-up Wichita on the Curragh in August.

Andrew Slattery’s Rebel Tale, second to Armory within the Futurity Stakes and two locations behind Sinawann at Leopardstown, completes the line-up.