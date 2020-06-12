Siskin storms to Irish Guineas glory | Racing News

Siskin overcame a troubled passage to ultimately power to victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The unbeaten Ger Lyons-trained colt was locked in a pocket on the rail with two furlongs of the mile Classic to run, but Colin Keane managed to get a run and once in the clear his mount quickened smartly to leading.

In what was a rough race, Aidan O’Brien’s Vatican City also finished to some effect but was a length and three-quarters from the winner. Lope Y Fernandez, who got first run and looked like being the winner at one stage, was another three-quarters of a length back third.

Owned by Khalid Abdullah, the 2-1 favourite provided Lyons and Keane with a first Classic success and added to his Group One victory in the Phoenix Stakes over six furlongs at the Curragh as a juvenile.