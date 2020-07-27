Siskin stars in Sussex Stakes field at Goodwood | Racing News

Classic- winning three-year-olds Kameko and Siskin square up in a field of 7 for the race of the season in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

They were triumphant in the English and Irish 2000 Guineas respectively and now handle the older horses in Wednesday’s Group One over a mile.

Siskin, trained by Ger Lyons, has actually not raced because scoring in remarkable style at theCurragh His rider Colin Keane has actually decided to come over for the trip in spite of needing to face 14 days’ quarantine on his go back to Ireland.

The Andrew Balding- trained Kameko hangs back to this journey after discovering a mile and a half too far when 4th in the Investec Derby.

The 2 other three-year-olds in the line-up are the Aidan O’Brien- trained duo of Wichita and VaticanCity The previous was 2nd to Kameko at Newmarket, with Vatican City inhabiting the exact same area behind Siskin at the Curragh.

O’Brien likewise once again sends out over four-year-old Circus Maximus, winner of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and runner-up in this race in 2015.

Marcus Tregoning runs the lightly-raced Mohaather, who scheduled his location with an emphatic triumph in the Group Two Summer Mile atAscot Roger Varian’s San Donato, runner-up that day, finishes the septet.

The 2 withdrawals at the 48- hour last statement phase were Lancaster House and Arizona, both from the O’Brien steady.