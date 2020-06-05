Siskin primed for Irish 2000 Guineas next weekend | Racing News

Siskin stays on target to attempt to keep his unbeaten report within the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas on the Curragh next week.

The Ger Lyons-trained son of First Defence will make his eagerly-anticipated return to motion by stepping as much as a mile for the primary time within the rearranged Classic on Friday.

Having made his first begin at Group One degree a successful one within the Phoenix Stakes on the Curragh in August, the Khalid Abdullah-owned colt was final sighted the next month when withdrawn from the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket after turning into upset within the stalls.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing supervisor to the proprietor, mentioned: “Providing Prince Khalid is joyful, Siskin is heading to the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

“Ger has been very constructive and once more the whole lot has been simple and he’s going rather well.

“He has progressed well and though he will never be a big horse he has furnished nicely and Ger is very pleased with him. Hopefully he will get the trip.”

Connections are assured that no matter brought on Siskin to turn into unruly at Newmarket is not going to occur once more.

Grimthorpe added: “Nothing has come to mild as to why he did what he did within the stalls at Newmarket. I feel you would need to ask the horse that.

“He has been through the stalls plenty of times since without a bother, so he should be fine in them next time.”