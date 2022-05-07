The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan recently refused to arrest Simon Hovhannisyan, Head of the Urban Development and Economy Coordination Department of the Sisian Municipality, Haykuhi Blbulyan, Head of the Organizational Department, and Osanna Markosyan, Deputy Head of the same department.

It should be reminded that yesterday, on May 6, the employees of the National Security Service entered the Sisian community hall and detained 3 officials. According to our information, the officials are accused in the framework of a case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Committee, which is connected with the tenders announced in the community.

Aravot.am will touch upon the topic in detail in the near future.

Photos from the official website of Sisian Municipality

Armen DAVTYAN