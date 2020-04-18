Sisi sends messages across Africa about Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam – Middle East Monitor

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has despatched a message to Tanzania on the most recent developments concerning Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam on the River Nile. The message was handed over on Wednesday by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to his Tanzanian counterpart, Palamagamba Kabudi.

Shoukry met Kabudi within the Tanzanian capital Dodoma and mentioned methods of strengthening bilateral relations, the Foreign Ministry in Cairo stated on Twitter. The Egyptian official is on an African tour which incorporates South Africa, Tanzania, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Niger throughout which he’ll ship a message from Al-Sisi to his fellow presidents across the continent.

Similar messages have already been despatched to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa concerning the dam, in addition to the Presidents of Djibouti and Somalia. Meanwhile, a delegation from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, headed by the Assistant Minister for Arab Affairs, Ambassador Yasser Othman, has visited Algeria, Tunisia and Mauritania to temporary their leaders.

Egypt is worried that Ethiopia’s plans to begin filling the reservoirs behind the dam all on the identical time will imply that the nations downstream can have lowered water provides for a number of years. The Egyptians rely upon water from the Nile for consuming and irrigation.

