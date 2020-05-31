Sisi and Cyprus president refuse foreign military intervention in Libya – Middle East Monitor

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday mentioned the most recent developments in the Libyan disaster.

Presidency Spokesperson Bassam Radi emphasised that the 2 leaders mentioned a number of regional points, whereas stressing the need to boost joint cooperation on the bilateral degree, or throughout the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Greece.

Radi indicated that the 2 presidents agreed to work on upgrading mutual coordination by means of supporting worldwide endeavours to resolve the Libyan challenge, and implementing the resolutions of the Berlin Conference, whereas rejecting any exterior interference in this regard.

The two events deliberated on methods to coordinate and alternate experience in the sphere of combating the coronavirus pandemic, and efforts to include its well being, financial and social repercussions by inspecting one of the best practices, whether or not in Egypt or Cyprus, in addition to in the European Union (EU), in addition to strengthening multilateral cooperation in gentle of this urgent file.

With regard to some regional information of frequent curiosity, El-Sisi and Anastasiades exchanged views on power safety throughout the framework of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF).

The Cypriot president praised the important position and political weight of Egypt in sustaining stability in the area, highlighting the EU’s appreciation for Egypt’s efforts to fight terrorism, in addition to the profitable Egyptian efforts in the sphere of combating irregular migration.