The topic of the threat of media field and false news in Armenia was also discussed within the framework of the “Armenian Forum for Democracy” organized by “Freedom House” and “Union of Informed Citizens” NGO. It was mentioned that today there is a problem to protect democracy from misinformation, false news, when democracy is in opposition to false news.

Sisak Gabrielyan, MP of the “My Step” faction, chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Sports, Diaspora, Youth, said. “As I understand it, we need to talk more about misinformation in this section. In the presence of our international partners, I can only state that misinformation is not only an Armenian issue, because during business trips to different countries, when it comes to the media, all our partners are the first to point out the presence of fake news in both of them. And I have to say with regret that almost everyone emphasizes that they do not have an unequivocal solution or regulation on this issue. And many, many progressive countries like Armenia are trying to fight this with certain regulations.

Personally, I divide misinformation into two parts: objective-subjective or intentional and unintentional. The intent, I think, is clear to all of us. Not to mention the opposition, the government. When we look, we see where it is headed and what is the purpose of this misinformation. Objectively, there is also guilt in the state bodies in terms of access to information. In many cases, misinformation spreads, or information becomes misinformation, because public authorities either slow down or do not respond at all, where rumors, gossip are born and later the opinion in the form of a headline becomes a clear fact.

In this regard, yes, I admit that both the National Assembly and the various branches of government have a problem here. And most recently, the legislature, the executive and more than a dozen organizations in our civil society have signed a joint memorandum. Its content is that from now on we are obliged to jointly discuss any changes in the media, and we have outlined, in fact, 12 directions through these three links. We consider them the main areas in which we need to work. And our next meeting will take place in the coming days. “

But I think the tool in the fight against misinformation is information. I am also very happy that many of our media outlets have started to check the facts. ”

Ashot HAKOBYAN