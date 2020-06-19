Siri Police Shortcut Being Put to Use Against Abuse

The widespread protests against police brutality have created a buzz around a pc software shortcut letting people cue iPhones to start video recording throughout a traffic stay in case of misconduct by officers.

The tech trick created by pc software developer Robert Petersen puts iPhones in to action by telling Apple’s digital assistant Siri that “I’m getting pulled over.”

“Siri Police Shortcut” was getting traction on social networking after Peterson tweeted a web link to the newest version of his two-year-old shortcut this week.

“This shortcut may be useful when getting pulled over by the police,” Petersen said in a Reddit post.

“Works best when used with a phone dash mounted.”

Once Siri is verbally cued, it pauses any music playing; turns down iPhone brightness; switches into do-not-disturb mode, and sends a message to a designated contact that the police stop is occurring and indicates where, according to Petersen.

It then starts video recording through the iPhone front camera, sending a copy to a specified contact, that he explained.

The software trick must be installed by users and isn’t part of the iPhone operating system.

“Good to know,” a Twitter user posting under a Justice Seeker banner said in a tweet that included a web link to a news report about the shortcut.

The killing of George Floyd by police on May 25 has fuelled a national and worldwide uproar over racism and police brutality.

Smartphone videos shared on social media have grown to be key components of evidence against police misconduct, and the application shortcut was designed to make that easier.