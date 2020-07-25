Sira Sylla: French President tweets support for targeted black MP

Image copyright

Far- best protesters in France held a racist demonstration outside the workplace of black political leader Sira Sylla.

The demonstrators, from the Normandy branch of Generation Identity, held anti-black indications and waved lit flares.

Ms Sylla, an MP from President Emmanuel Macron’s celebration in Rouen, tweeted a picture of the demonstration with the message: “You will never affect me.”

Her tweet got a wave of support and uniformity from coworkers, consisting of Prime Minister Jean Castex.

In the picture published by Ms Sylla, 5 white guys were seen holding placards and a banner that checked out: “Help the French, not the Africans.”

The indications referenced a proposition to the federal government from Ms Sylla previously in the month, asking for a decrease in charges on cash transfers to African nations.

The placards recommended necessary repatriation – the required return of individuals to their native lands – and stated: “Think about our jobs, not the diaspora.”

All of the posters and the banner were branded with the name”Génération Identitaire”

In her tweet, Ms Sylla composed: “I am very proud of the work that I have carried out with conviction as a French MP for three years, particularly for my constituency and African-French relations. I am more determined than ever!”

In a declaration on social networks, Prime Minister Castex composed: “The unworthy attacks Sira Sylla demand unanimous and unambiguous condemnation. I have sent her my support and the solidarity of the whole Government. In the face of hatred, the Republic must unite and act.”

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin likewise called the targeting of Ms Sylla “vile”, and stated that France would not”cede an iota to the hateful ideology of these extremist groups”

Richard Ferrand, President of the National Assembly, tweeted his support to Ms Sylla and stated “her commitment, her work and her determination are a credit to Parliament and to the Republic”.