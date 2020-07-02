Sir Trevor McDonald comes under fire in animal rights row after visiting camel wrestling on ITV show

Sir Trevor McDonald has become at the centre of an animal cruelty row after ITV aired a camel wrestling event.

Sir Trevor visited a ‘camel wrestling’ event during an ITV programme, which has since come under fire for ‘legitimising’ animal cruelty.

The broadcaster discovers rough camel wrestling in Turkey on his journey across the Mediterranean during an episode of The Secret Mediterranean With Trevor McDonald.

The camels are seen tethered up before being hauled into an arena where they fight in front of a cheering group, the Mirror reported.

Sir Trevor McDonald visiting a 'camel wrestling' event on a programme

The camels are clothed in garments and are observed tethered upwards before these are hauled directly into an industry where they will fight in front of the crowd

In the show, Sir Trevor says it took more than 12 men to prize the camels apart once they considered the fight to have finished.

As two camels struggle, he says: 'There would be no tears or running away in this battle. Spectators expected a fight to the finish.'

Sir Trevor said the behaviour of the camels in the programme is 'natural', causing criticism from campaigners.

An animal rights organisation asserted the conduct could not be normal because the animals are bred 'specifically' for the event.

The Ethical Bucket List advised the Mirror: ‘The creatures are dressed up in garments and are directed into the industry to combat. I cannot learn how this can be referred to as ‘natural’.

‘Let’s keep in mind that canines also combat each other obviously on celebration, but we may never advertise this being a tourist celebration.’

Sir Trevor McDonald (pictured) has come under fire in the animal cruelty row for expressing the wrestling event revealed ‘natural behaviour’ of the camels

An animal rights company said that animal cruelty went ‘under the particular radar’, which often goes to ‘legitimise and normalise this type of event’

It added that animal cruelty has gone 'under the radar' and airing the event simply goes to 'legitimise and normalise' it.

The Ethical Bucket List said: ‘Legitimising this on prime-time tv set is irresponsible and may well lead to folks becoming immune system to the tell-tale signs of animal cruelty.’

Camel wrestling is an activity where a couple of male camels fight, typically after a lady camel in heat will be led available to them.

It is a popular form of traditional sport in Turkey and is most often seen in the country's Aegean region.

A camel can win by making the other camel retreat, scream, or by making it fall.

Contests in the Camel Wrestling League are held under strict regulations to protect the welfare of the animals, who may only fight in a single 10 or 15 minute match per day, according to Go Turkey Tourism.