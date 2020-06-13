Sir Tom Jones says he has no plans to retire after turning 80

“I like birthdays. People say, ‘What is it like growing old?’ but I say, ‘What is the alternative?'” the musician said in an interview with the U.K.’s Mirror.

He acknowledged that getting older is really a fact of life and that it’s something he does not mind “as the memories are tremendous.”

While some wouldn’t blame the artist for stepping away from touring at age 80, Jones revealed he doesn’t intend on ever retiring.

“I don’t want to stop as God has been good to me and my voice is still there,” he said of performing worldwide hits. “I want to do it as long as there is a breath in my body.”

The baritone vocalist unmasked in May that his 2020 tour had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He called it “one of the shames” of lockdown when speaking with BBC Radio 2 in a different interview.

He also referred to as performing live his “lifeblood” and now finds himself singing “around the house” in quarantine.

The “She’s a Lady” singer was also forced to postpone his tour in 2017. He took to Twitter to apologize to fans for the delay but said it was centered on “medical advice” he received from his physician.