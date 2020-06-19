Sir Ian Holm: Lord of the Rings and Alien star dies aged 88

Sir Ian Holm, the Oscar-nominated prolific actor, passes away at 88. The news of his demise was made public by his agent. In his statement, he further added that Sir Ian was surrounded by his family when he passed away. He met his end peacefully.

His agent also confirmed that the actor was suffering from Parkinson’s-related illness.

Holm was not only a talented film-actor, he was also classically trained. He had performed in a number of plays.

He had played the role of Bilbo Baggins in the film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. He is also famous for his performance as android Ash in Alien (1979). His performance as Lear in the National Theatre’s 1997 King Lear was “extraordinary.” Holm also starred alongside Judi Dench in RSC’s The Cherry Orchard. Other unforgettable performances include his role as Lenny in the 1965 production of The Homecoming by Harold Pinter.

After moving on from theatre he went ahead to work on some high-profile films such as Chariots of Fire, the Lord of the Rings, and The Fifth Element.

He won an Oscar nomination as the best supporting actor for his role in Chariots of Fire. He also won a Bafta for the same. He won another Bafta for his role in The Bofors Gun.

In 1998 he received his knighthood for his contribution to theatre.

He was a versatile actor who was “never the same twice.” Everyone is heartbroken at his demise.

