Sir Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel launches legal action against him

Sir Elton John’s ex-wife has launched legal proceedings against him on the High Court.

German-born Renate Blauel, who has managed to keep away from to public highlight for many years, filed legal paperwork final week to hunt an injunction against the singer, the Guardian reviews.

Blauel’s lawyer didn’t inform the publication why she was taking action against her ex-husband, who is known as because the defendant within the legal filings, however mentioned she hoped to ‘resolve it amicably’.

The purpose for the appliance isn’t but identified, however injunction’s are sometimes pursued in issues regarding privateness, or to cease materials being made public.

Blauel, a sound engineer, met Sir Elton whereas he was recording his album Too Low for Zero in 1983.

They married in a conventional ceremony in Sydney’s St Mark’s church on Valentine’s Day in 1984. Sir Elton was 36 on the time, and the couple was in Australia for his Too Low For Zero tour.

It had been a whirlwind romance for the singer and Ms Blauel, who had met in a London recording studio.

It wasn’t till 1988 that Sir Elton introduced he was brazenly homosexual – across the identical time the couple divorced.

Blauel has stored a low public profile for the reason that cut up, however in Sir Elton’s 2019 autobiography he revealed the ache he felt separating from Blauel as he struggled to just accept his sexuality.

He wrote: ‘Despite all of the ache, there was no acrimony concerned in any respect. For years afterwards, each time one thing occurred to me, the press would flip up on her doorstep, searching for her to dish the grime, and she or he by no means, ever has: she advised them to go away her alone.’

In 2014 Sir Elton married long-term accomplice David Furnish, who he had been in a civil partnership with for 9 years.

The couple have two sons – Zachary and Elijah. Earlier this 12 months he insisted he would by no means shout or hit both son in the event that they misbehaved, and as a substitute at all times endeavour to make use of calm phrases and dialogue.

Sir Elton, whose volcanic mood was a function of the 1997 documentary Tantrums & Tiaras, mentioned he didn’t need the boys, aged 9 and 6, to endure the ‘fearful’ childhood that he skilled as a boy.

Sir Elton wrote that he didn’t have a lot contact with Blauel after the separation, however when he grew to become a father or mother he invited her to his residence so she may meet them, however she declined.

‘I did not push the problem,’ he wrote. ‘I’ve to respect how she feels.’