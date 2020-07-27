Sir Dancealot bids for third win in Qatar Lennox Stakes | Racing News

David Elsworth is more confident than positive about the possibilities of Sir Dancealot declaring a third succeeding triumph in the Qatar Lennox Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday.

The six-year-old was a short-head winner of the seven-furlong Group Two in 2018 – and handled to effectively protect his crown 12 months ago to get his veteran fitness instructor off the cold list, having actually not saddled a winner because Dandhu won the Fred Darling at Newbury on April 13.

Elsworth has actually sent simply 2 winners from his Newmarket base in 2020 up until now, with Sir Dancealot ending up 4th in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket and seventh in the July Cup, although both runs were not lacking pledge.

Elsworth stated: “Our horses do not appear to be running fantastic at the minute, so self-confidence is quite low. Having stated that, I believe Sir Dancealot’s 2 runs this year have actually been quite motivating.

” I believe with a clear run he would have been 2nd to Limato on his very first run of the year, when he wasn’t totally tuned up, and I believed he ran an excellent race to be beaten less than 5 lengths in the July Cup recently.

“The ground looks like it will be softer than we’d like, but he obviously acts well at Goodwood and he is in good shape.”

Sir Dancealot is among 13 runners stated, with the hat-trick looking for Space Blues heading the wagering for Charlie Appleby, who likewise saddles Glorious Journey and D’bai.

Paul and Oliver Cole are represented by Duke Of Hazzard, who is unbeaten in 3 previous check outs to Goodwood and completed third in the Summer Mile at Ascot earlier in the month.

Oliver Cole stated: “He has actually constantly had a lot of speed this horse, so I do not believe returning to 7 furlongs will be an issue. The mile race (Sussex Stakes) looks really hot on Wednesday, so this looked the apparent race for him.

“He did run well in the Summer Mile last time, however from what I’m seeing on the gallops, he’s in much better kind now than he was entering into the Summer Mile.

“I think he’s in the best form he’s been in all year and I hope he’s going back to Goodwood with a massive chance.”

Another significant gamer is John Quinn’s Safe Voyage, who deals with cut in the ground and was last seen landing the Listed Surrey Stakes at Epsom on Derby day.

“We’re very happy with him and they’re calling the ground good, good to soft in places at the moment, which will suit him,” stated Quinn.

“He is in very good form and we’re very hopeful he’ll run a big race.”