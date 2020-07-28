Sir Andrew Strauss blown away after Ruth Strauss Foundation donations exceed £750,000 | Cricket News





Sir Andrew Strauss is ‘extremely glad’ for the assistance the Ruth Strauss Foundation has actually gotten

Sir Andrew Strauss stated he was “blown away” by the assistance for the Ruth Strauss Foundation after over ₤750,00 0 was raised throughout the 3rd #raisethebat Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

The Ruth Strauss Foundation, established by Sir Andrew in memory of his better half Ruth, who passed away of a non-smoking lung cancer in December 2018, held its very first #RedForRuth day at a jam-packed Lord’s throughout last summertime’s Ashes series, raising simply over half a million pounds.

8: 47 Sir Andrew discusses how the cash contributed to the Ruth Strauss Foundation is adding to research study into unusual types of lung cancer Sir Andrew discusses how the cash contributed to the Ruth Strauss Foundation is adding to research study into unusual types of lung cancer

But that amount to was gone beyond by some range this year regardless of England’s series with West Indies being played behind closed doors, with individuals contributing in their droves from house.

Former England opener Strauss informed Sky Sports Cricket: “We weren’t sure what to anticipate in this Test match, we weren’t sure how engaged the cricketing public would be with it this year.

“We are just so incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received. We are completely blown away.”

5: 43 Strauss is figured out to make the pre-bereavement assistance he and his household got prior to the death of his better half Ruth readily available to as numerous households as possible Strauss is figured out to make the pre-bereavement assistance he and his household got prior to the death of his better half Ruth readily available to as numerous households as possible

The Foundation has actually part-funded a Cancer Research UK job into lung cancer, while there is likewise a concentrate on training experts who can provide assistance and prepare households for the death of liked ones.

Strauss included: “It’s likewise worth stating it’s not everything about the cash. The cash is just there to make a distinction and to assist individuals at a terrible time in their lives.

“The responsibility is on us and the foundation to make that happen now. We have the capability to do it, given all the incredible generosity we’ve received. It’s a huge thanks on behalf of the foundation.”