Sioux City Police Department aims to defuse tense encounters with active listening, empathy skills | Local news

“Of course, some of the situations are, there’s nothing you can do, you’re going to get in a shootout with this dude,” he added.

Thomas Mrozla, an assistant professor of criminal justice at the University of South Dakota, said what is colloquially known as de-escalation training has no set definition.

“There’s 18,000 police departments (in the U.S.), or close to it. And de-escalation, if you ask 10 different departments what de-escalation is, you’re going to get 10 different answers, so it’s going to be practiced differently from department to department,” Mrozla said.

By its very nature, de-escalation training bears little resemblance to police training of the past, which tended to emphasize a sort of “warrior mentality.”

“It generally runs counter to what traditional policing is,” Mrozla said.

Mrozla noted that it is not yet clear how effective police de-escalation training has been at preventing fatal or injurious outcomes in law enforcement encounters. One systematic review called de-escalation “a promising practice; that is, a well-intended police reform whose consequences are largely unknown.”