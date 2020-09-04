Ronald Taylor, 53 , had actually pleaded guilty in February in Woodbury County District Court to reliant adult abuse. A charge of first-degree theft was dismissed as part of a plea arrangement.

Taylor was functioning as power of lawyer for the man, who was not able to manage his financial resources. Taylor invested the man’s money from July 28, 2017, through June 2019 for home enhancements and repair work, paying his MidAmerican Energy expenses and composing numerous checks for money. The expenses “wiped out” the man’s inspecting account, and he had no concept his money was gone, court files stated.