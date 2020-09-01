Sioux City brothers discover a passion for air flight | Local news

To be sincere, it was a ability that Quintin had, at first, no intent of obtaining.

“Taking flying lessons was literally the last thing I wanted to do,” he confessed.

This was when a little bit of brother or sister peer pressure can be found in helpful.

You see, Quintin was born in January 2002 while Liam and Colin were born about 11 months later on.

“Even though I’m the older brother according to the calendar, I’ve never felt like an older brother,” he stated. “Turned out all three of us began flying lessons at the same time.”

Eventually, Quintin began to enjoy his time in the wild blue yonder as much as his more youthful brothers.

“For sure, it puts everything into perspective,” he stated. “Taking a math exam seems less intimidating once you pass a solo flight test.”