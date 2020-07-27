SinoTrack ST-902W 3G OBD GPS Tracker, Mini Real-Time OBD Car GPS Tracking Device Locator, Small Portable OBD II GPS Tracker for Vehicles with Alert System for Car, Taxi and Truck, Support Platform



Product Description

Support Free Platform Lifetime, Realtime Tracking



With SinoTrack gps tracker device, easily to check your cars, teenagers, workers in real time. Connecting device to your car and know your cars real-time location, trip histories, driving habits, etc. The ST-902W OBD GPS location tracker use about 30MB data per month. It built-in 120mAh backup battery, When the engine starts will charging. When engine stop,it can use about 1-2 hours.

Functions

1. OBD standard interface 3G Version.

2. Build in 120mAh / 3.7V battery.

3. Real time vehicle tracking.

4. GPS tracking device with shock, low battery, over speed alarm, etc.

5. Work with any 16pin OBD interface cars.

6. Can locate and get the position of your vehicle remotely via GPRS.

7. Support function of map location inquiry.

8. No installation, no wiring harness, simply plugs into OBD port.

9. Weight (with box): 100g, 3g OBD GPS Tracker

10. Working model: support GPRS & SMS model

View and Playback Your Daily Tracking History

Using our sinotrack tracking platform provides history reports mapping all past locations, speed, addresses with dates and times via Web / App anytime and anywhere. Sinotrack gps tracking platform updates every 60 seconds gives you a real-time view of what happened for anytime.

Know where your Loved ones

Install it in your teen, daughter and loved ones’s vehicle to monitor speeding and safe driving. The tracker with sos button,when they’re in danger, they can press sos button, you will get sms alarm and heard they’re voice immediately in real-time.

If your father with Alzheimer’s wanders too far away from his home and into a potentially dangerous situation, you can open your phone to find him soon anytime and anywhere.

Multiple Devices in One Account

If you’re a Fleet manager who needs to manage your many vehicles at the same time, please send your all ID numbers and tell us what’s username you want, we will help you create a group account, then you can see all cars on one APP/Web platform. You can check your car anywhere and monitor your workers are lazy, you don’t worry if your car safe and workman if working hard.

DISPLAY REAL-TIME OBD DATA



DISPLAY REAL-TIME OBD DATA – Display data including Vehicle Speed, Engine Rotate, Battery Volts, Engine Load, Coolant TEMP, Instant Fuel , Intake air TEMP, Air discharge, Throttle Position, Mileage, Trip, Trip Fuel, Average Speed, Max Speed,and so on. (Attention: Different car display’s data are different, some cars just show apart of data)

Feature

1.Operating temperature: -20℃ to 55℃

2. Operating Humidity:5% to 95% Non-condensing

3. Network: WCDMA/GPRS (If your country support 2G(GSM)network,then the tracker also can get GSM network)

4. 3G VERISON WCDMA 850/900/1900/2100Mhz

5. GPS Chip: UBLOX

6. GPS sensitivity: -162Db

7. Car charger Input: 9-80V

8. Location Accuracy: 5-10 meters, 2D RMS

9. Time Accuracy:1 microsecond time synchronization of satellite time

Package Includes: 1× 3g OBD GPS Tracker,1 x User Manual

Warm Tips:

1. We’re not include GSM SIM card, you have to buy it (Support 3G networks) and pay a data plan,then insert it into the device

2. Before you using the online platform, please must set the APN of your country and the IP and port of platform server by SMS command

3. If your sim card has PIN code (the tracker can’t read SIM card), please unlock the sim card on your mobile phone

4. If you can’t active device, please send message to us , we will reply quickly

How to Quickly Active Your Device

1. Unscrew the screw and open the lid. Put a local SIM card with 3G(WCDMA) functions into tracker, device should turn on. Then connect to the car’s OBD port.

2. Set APN for the tracker.(You should ask the provider what’s your APN)

When you get APN, From another phone number send messages command to device SIM number

For example: If APN is “mobilenet”(Attention: Different SIM card, APN is different)

(1)If APN No username and password ,then send text sms command to the tracker（APN Set formula：8030000+Blank+APN),for example: 8030000 mobilenet

(2)If APN has username and password, then send text sms command to the tracker（APN Set formula：8030000+Blank+APN+Blank+APNUser+Blank+APNPassword),for example: 8030000 mobilenet mobilenet mobilenet

3. Change to GPRS model. Command: 7100000

4. If you set ok of all, then wait about 30sec, both blue and orange light should stay on which mean you can now login to sinotracker website to check if tracker active.(Username is your ID number, password: 123456)

5. If the device is not online, please check device setting, send: RCONF to device, and tell me the reply.

【Immediate Alerts】Real time online OBD port car GPS tracker support text message alerts speeding, leaving, shocking and low battery alarm etc . Unlimited GPS tracking historical data saved during service. Track from anywhere using our GPS tracking mobile app anytime and anywhere

【Plug-in and USE】SinoTrack ST-902W 3g GPS tracker car device build in battery, can use at least 2 hours，when the engine starts will charging, no worry outage. OBD mini GPS tracker super easy to use, no installation, no wiring harness, simply plugs into OBD 2 port. OBD-II tracker is 16-pin standand interface, can be use of most of cars

【Easy Tracking】ST-902W OBD2 GPS tracker for vehicles simply log into the web portal and view live or historical tracking at anytime. Tracking from Computers, Phones, Tablets and iPad,etc. There is no limit on how often you can view your trips. Real-time GPS tracker can save 2 years of tracking history during service. You can view and play back your daily tracking history on platform

【Support Tracking Platform】GPS vehicle tracker use our own profession tracking web platform sinotrackpro, you can click the Demo to login. We also have mobile APP for Android and IOS, you can search SinoTrack Pro on APP Store, Google Play to download