SinoTrack Personal GPS Tracker for Kids, Mini Portable Real Time GPS Tracking Device with SOS Button Anti Lost Alarm Waterproof Locator Monitoring Tracker for Seniors, Kids, Child, Student, Cars

Warm Tips:

1. We’re not include GSM SIM card, you have to buy it (Support 2G networks) and insert it into the device.

This ST-904 tracker suit for Person, Children, Kids, Dogs, Cars, Vehicles but we recommend used for person will be better

2. Before you using the online platform, please must set the APN of your country and the IP and port of platform server by SMS command

3. If your sim card has PIN code(the tracker can’t read SIM card),please unlock the sim card on your mobile phone

4．If you have any problems, please feel free to contact us, we will reply quickly

5. We recommend: Speed Talk SIM card, please don’t buy less than 2.75 card, according to our test and customer feedback that less than 2.75 card network signal poor

Description

Feature：

Dim: 78*38*22mm

Weight:66g

Network: GSM/GPRS

Band: 850/900/1800/1900Mhz

GPS sensitivity: -159dBm

GPS accuracy: 5m

Charging input: DC 5V==1.0A

Battery: 3.7V 1500mAh battery

Stand by: 21 days

Storage Temp.: -40°C to +85°C

Operation Temp.: -20°C to +55°C

Humidity: 5%–95% non-condensing

Car charger: 12-24V input, 5V-1A output

Wall charger: 110-220V input, 5V-1A output

Function:

1. Real time tracking

2. Route history playback

3. With SOS button and 2 ways communication

4. GPS tracking device

5. Can locate and get the position of your remotely via GPRS

6. Support function of map location inquiry.

7. Working model: support GPRS & SMS model

8. Support SOS, Geo-fence Alarm

9. Low battery Alarm

10. Waterproof (Please don’t soak in the water)

【Customer Service】 SinoTrack GPS tracker fo person with 30 days no-questions-asked return policy. Please feel free to contact our customer service if you have any problems

【Applications】ST-904 GPS tracker main suit for personal, kids, older, travel safe anytime and anywhere. Multifunction GPS location tracker size: 78*38*22mm, built-in 1500 mAh Battery, Standby time: 21 Days, Move Mode: 3 to 14 days, Continue Working Mode: about 30 hours. Only can use 2G GSM SIM card, not available for 3G or 4G and CDMA SIM card(SIM card not include, you need to buy a local 2G network SIM card, we recommend: Speed Talk is perfect, monthly cost normally is about $5)

【Immediate Alerts】Mini GPS tracker for kids with SOS Button and voice monitor, 2 way communication, this tracking device for your loved ones, cars, vehicles , etc to keep them safe no matter where you are. When your kids or the aged fall down dangerous, can press the SOS button and call you immediate. ST-904 personal GPS tracker support text message alerts for Movement, Speeding, Leaving, Geo-fence, etc. Track from anywhere using our GPS tracking mobile app with real-time text message alerts

【Real Time Tracking】Real-time SOS GPS tracker ST-904 Anti Lost Alarm Locator for kids and old men. Portable GPS tracker for kids device with SOS button and 2 ways communication, the phone calls and communicate family immediate. You can view and play back your daily tracking history，and when the old men, kids goes to a place, you can make a clearer judgment Track from any computer, tablet or phone or just download our Android and IOS APP. SinoTrack GPS tracker can save 2 years of tracking history

【Free Platform Lifetime】 Waterproof kids phone GPS tracker with online tracking service subscription. Search sinotracker login track with Google Maps in real-time, or download Sinotrack Pro GPS APP from your tablet, pc or phone lifetime. Real-time tracking is available at no additional cost