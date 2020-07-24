SINOTRACK 3G Vehicle Car GPS Tracker, ST-906W Anti Lost Alarm Locator Real-Time Location Tracking Device, with SOS Remotely Cut Off Engine GPS Tracker Device for Car Motorcycle Truck Taxi



【3G Network】SinoTrack 3G GPS tracker for vehicle ,with our nationwide 3G car tracking coverage that updates every minute. US, Canada,Singapore and Australia work with 3G WCDMA network, not available for 2G SIM card.（This GPS tracker not include SIM card,you need to buy a local SIM card with 3G(WCDMA) network functions, the ST-906W GPS location tracker use about 30MB data per month .It built-in 180mAh backup battery,When the engine starts will charging, no worry outage

【With SOS Button and Monitor Voice】Car GPS tracker with SOS button and Monitor voice, the sound around the tracker can be heard on your cell phone. . When the device under the abnormal condition,press the SOS button will send SOS message to the guardian and platform, calling the guardian at the same time. If you make call the SIM number in the device,it will pick up your call automactically and you will can monitor the voice around the device

【Immediate Alerts】Real-time online GPS tracker for vehicles support text message alerts for Movement, SOS alarm,Geo-fence, ACC anti-theft alarm,Speeding, Leaving, Shocking and Low battery, etc. Unlimited GPS tracking historical data saved during service.Track from anywhere using free GPS tracking mobile apps with real-time text message alerts

【Support Platform Lifetime】 ST-906W 3G GPS tracker monitor driving activity with 100% accuracy using Google Maps.Track from any systems such as computer, phone or tablet,etc, you can login sinotracker or download SinoTrack Pro track from anywhere using GPS tracking mobile apps with real-time and text message alerts. This Car GPS tracker can save 2 years of tracking history during service, you will can playback the history route at anytime