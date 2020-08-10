SinoTrack 3G Car GPS Tracker, ST-915W Strong Magnetic GPS Tracker for Vehicles,Waterproof Real-Time Locator Device GPS Tracker for Car Motorcycle Taxi Truck Bus, Support Tracking Platform



Product Description

SinoTrack ST-915W 3G Strong magnet waterproof tracking device gps tracker device, easily to check your cars. This gps tracker with 3 Working Models and 7800mAh long standby time battery.

WORK-Keep working mode: 7 days; MOVE-Work when the tracker is moving: 30 days; STANDBY-SMS or Call to tracker, it will work 5 minutes every time, can standby 120 days.

Real-time Tracking

You can use SinoTrack website and APP tracking platform in real time to track your car via Google maps. Or you can also use SMS to get location.

History Route Playback

History route playback via our lifetime Web platform or App to track, it can save about 2 years data, you can check where have your car been anytime and anywhere.

Geo-fence Function

You can set up a safety virtual zone by SMS command, if your target go out or enter in this area, the tracker will send alarm information to your control number. It can prevent cars from being stolen.

Shock Alarm

You can send SMS command to this 3G tracker to set shock alarm for the tracker, it will send SMS to the control number first when your car get shocked. So that you can take action for the car if something happened.

Triple Positioning



With GPS/AGPS/LBS three ways get positioning. According to the environment allow the location to be pinpointed accurately and rapidly.

Long Standby Time



It has built-in 3.7v,7800mAh Li-ion strong battery, when you change to STANDBY-SMS or Call model, GPS will shut off, GSM works in low consumption. SMS, calling can wake up the tracker to work 5 minutes. It can use about 90 days. You can enjoy your trip with families and you don’t need to worry your car, because you can check the car’s position via our app on your pone anytime and anywhere.

Built-in Powerful Magnets



With 6 pcs built-in magnets, you can easily attach the device to your car, it is very easy to install.

Remotely Voice Monitor



If you found your car Unsafe, then you can send SMS command to the tracker, tracker will call you, and you will hear voice from the car.

Specification

(1). Dim: 100mm * 80mm * 25mm; (2). Weight: 300g; (3). Network: GSM/GPRS; (4). Band: 850/900/1800/1900Mhz; (5). GPS sensitivity: -159dBm; (6). GPS accuracy: 5m; (7). Wall charger: 110-220V input 5V-1A output; (8). Battery: Chargeable 3.7V 7800mAh Li-ion battery; (9). Stand by: 90days; (10). Storage Temp.: -40°C to +85°C; 11. Operation Temp.: -20°C to +55°C; 12. Humidity: 5%–95% non-condensing;

How to Quickly Active Your Device

1. Unscrew the screw and open the lid. Put a local SIM card with 3G(WCDMA) functions into tracker, device should turn on. Then connect charging cable.

2. Set APN for the tracker.(You should ask the provider what’s your APN)

When you get APN, From another phone number send messages command to device SIM number

For example: APN is “mobilenet”(Attention: Different SIM card, APN is different)

(1)APN No username and password ,then send text sms command to the tracker: 8030000 mobilenet

(2)APN has username and password, then send text sms command to the tracker: 8030000 mobilenet mobilenet mobilenet

3. Change to GPRS model. Command: 7100000

4. If you set ok of all, then wait about 30sec, both blue and orange light should stay on which mean you can now login to sinotracker website to check if tracker active.(Username is your ID number, password: 123456)

5. If the device is not online, please check device setting, send: RCONF to device, and tell me the reply.

