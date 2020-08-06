Single tyre compound for second Darwin round

It’s currently been verified that the Darwin Triple Crown, which was the other day postponed by a week, will include the questionable blended compound policies for a second time this season.

Crews will be restricted to 2 sets of soft compound Dunlops and 3 sets of hards to last through all certifying sessions and races.

The just alter compared to last time out in Sydney is that the tough will be utilized throughout Saturday’s three-stage certifying.

For the second leg of the Darwin round, now anticipated to happen midweek and maybe even under lights, Supercars will go back to a single compound.

The 20-tyre limitation will stay in location for all competitive sessions, with a three-race format extremely likely, nevertheless just the soft compound will remain in play.

“We have actually made some modifications to how the blended tyre [regulations] run for the very first occasion, and after that for the second occasion it’s all the one compound with the exact same format,” stated Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“So it gives us the opportunity to test it back-to-back again.”

The innovative tyre policies have actually come as part of a transfer to triple sprint races because the resumption of the season.

They have actually unquestionably shocked outcomes, with Nick Percat doubling his wins tally with 2 success throughout the 2 Sydney rounds, and Jack Le Brocq winning a Sunday …