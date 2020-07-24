Single father recounts unemployment struggles during the coronavirus pandemic

STOCKS TUMBLE AS JOBLESS CLAIMS SURGE AMID SPIKE IN CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS

Jolly over night with numerous individuals waiting on assistance from the state of Oklahoma’s unemployment commission.

The variety of Americans looking for unemployment advantages increased for the very first time in 16 weeks as fresh spikes in coronavirus cases weakened the nation’s financial healing.

Initial weekly unemployed claims amounted to more than 1.4 million for the week ending July 18, according to information from the Labor Department, taking the overall variety of claims to more than 52 million because coronavirus- associated lockdowns started in March and marking the 18 th week in a row that preliminary claims topped 1 million.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipated 1.3 million brand-new claims.

Jolly reviewed his household’s negotiations with tough times when putting the existing pandemic in point of view.

“I’m really fortunate, Trace. I mean, my grandparents lived through the Depression. They went through the Spanish flu. My dad was in World War II for five years in North Africa and Italy. And I grew up listening to them talk,” Jolly stated. “I spent a lot of time listening to them talk they were great storytellers, and they never once talked about the bad times. All they did was hitch up their pants and skirts and kept moving on. And that’s what we all need to do.”

Fox Business’ Matthew Kazin added to this report.