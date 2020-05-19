‘Single energy market’ for EAEU member states must be ‘key foundation stone’ for integration processes – Nikol Pashinyan – Armenian News

A single energy market anchored on non-discrimination ideas must be a foundation stone for integration processes throughout the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at this time, addressing the contributors of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session.

In his speech on the occasion organized via video conferencing, the Armenian chief confused particularly the pressing want for making a single pure fuel market. “As I have repeatedly stated, a single energy market to be formed based on non-discriminatory principles must be a foundation stone – if not the principal basis – of our integration. Without that, it is virtually impossible to ensure fair competition for all the member states of the Union,” he stated, referring to the Eurasian Integration Development Strategy till 2025, doc requiring the finalization of frequent approaches and ideas in relation to the pure fuel costs on the one market (together with the one fuel supply and transit tariffs for corporations having fun with a pure monopoly).

“Our union must try to step by step realize that objective,” the prime minister added.