Singers in Myanmar and Vietnam Pay Price For Hitting Sour Notes With Political Views

A set of singers in the Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam and Myanmar discovered themselves in warm water after airing undesirable political views, sources in the 2 nations informed RFA.

In Myanmar, pop singer-actor Yone Lay activated debate over a video that illustrated a fictitious assassination effort on State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi.

A scene in the video for the tune “Our Land” reveals a group of masked shooters storming into a federal government conference in an effort on the 75- year-old Nobel laureate’s life. Members of the military then pertain to the rescue, warding off the assassination effort and emerging triumphant in the occurring firefight.

Military Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing then goes into the space and he and Aung San Suu Kyi shake hands, with the state councilor appearing happy for the army’s security.

Actor Chan Chan, who appeared in the video, informed regional media that she would not have actually acted in it if she had actually understood the plot. She stated the plot was a bad prophecy on the eve of nationwide elections, set up for November 8.

Members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) informed RFA that they discovered the video distressing.

“I think it pushes the NLD to the edge, and I was so angry watching the part that showed an attempt on the life of Mother Suu,” stated Helen Aye Kyaw, a NLD …