Singer-Songwriter Justin Townes Earle Dead At 38

The music world has actually lost a thoughtful, gifted artist far prematurely …

Justin Townes Earle, a singer-songwriter behind popular tracks consisting of Nothing’s Gonna Change The Way You Feel About Me Now and Single Mothers, has actually passed away. He was simply 38 years of ages.

Related: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Dead At 38

The gifted artist and carrying out artist likewise took place to be the firstborn boy of Steve Earle, a prominent American c and w and folk singer-songwriter. Justin leaves a better half, Jenn (*38 *) Earle, who he wed in 2013, along with child Etta St James Earle, born in 2017.

Justin’s death was initially revealed on his authorities Instagram account on Sunday, August 23. It’s uncertain precisely when he passed; other information, consisting of a cause of death, have actually not yet been openly revealed, either. A declaration in the terrible IG post merely check out:

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

The message concluded with lyrics from his 2014 tune Looking For a Place to Land, too, which you can see (listed below):

So really unfortunate …

Earle was a respected artist …