Singer Margarita Pracatan ‘dies aged 89’

Singer and star of the Clive James Show Margarita Pracatan has died aged 89 in New York, it has been reported.

The Cuban rose to fame within the mid-90s on ITV’s late night time chat present died in Manhattan on Tuesday, buddies revealed.

Known for her flamboyant attire and hilarious covers of basic hits by Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, Pracatan was fondly remembered by 1000’s right this moment on social media.

Broadcaster Matthew Sweet tweeted: ‘Sorry to listen to of the loss of life of Margarita Pracatan, social media star earlier than social media.

Margarita Pracatan poses backstage on the second annual “Big Gay Out”, Europe’s largest Gay music pageant, at Finsbury Park on July 23, 2005 in London, England

‘We bought her stay on @BBCRadio3 as soon as, to the faint annoyance of Clive James.

Clive James arrives for the 1995 Comedy Awards with Margarita Pracatan

‘In 2017 I noticed her stay in Catford & was delighted to find she nonetheless thought-about the correct notes pointless.’

Pracatan’s reason for loss of life stays unknown.

Born in Cuba in 1931 to a college instructor and union chief, Pracatan was certainly one of eight kids.

The household fled to New York City when Communist revolutionaries took over Cuba within the 1950s.

Pracatan began singing in nightclubs whereas working in a males’s underwear retailer through the day to make ends meet.

She was later found by James by a public-access tv cable TV program broadcast from Manhattan.

He invited her to carry out on his chat present, performing alongside main names comparable to Boy George Liza Manelli, and joking together with his movie star friends.

In current years she had continued stay performances and appeared on episode of Real Housewives of New York final yr.

She was a relentless characteristic at Gay Pride festivals the world over, together with in London, Manchester and in Sydney.

She was surrounded by buddies when she celebrated her 89th birthday in New York final yr.

Pracatan had continued bringing pleasure to many by her Twitter account the place she was posting performances from her house simply two weeks in the past.

She captioned the video: ‘Be blissful! Why? It’s good in your coronary heart and your espirit!!’

Pracatan was identified for her flamboyant attire and keyboard cowl model of timeless classics

Peter Andre poses backstage with Margarita Pracatan on the second annual “Big Gay Out”, Europe’s largest Gay music pageant, at Finsbury Park on July 23, 2005 in London

