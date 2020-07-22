Singer For Band Formerly Known As The Dixie Chicks Says She’d Have A ‘Love Fest’ With George W. Bush Because Of Trump

Earlier today, we reported that the diva of The Chicks, which was formerly called the Dixie Chicks, implicated President Donald Trump of murder over the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Natalie Maines is doubling down by stating that she would have a “love fest” with previous President George W. Bush because of Trump.

“You know, I joke that today, I might actually make out with George Bush,” Maines stated on Tuesday throughout an interview with “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“Does the current president make you rethink, at all, your feelings for George W. Bush?” Cohen asked her.

“Yes,” Maines responded. “I mean, I don’t rethink that I didn’t want to go to war, and that weapons of mass destruction were a lie, but yes, it would be a huge love fest if I saw George Bush right now, because of where we’re at with this current president.”

Cohen was describing the reality that Maines infamously slammed Bush back in 2003 while carrying out overseas.

“Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all,” she stated at the time. “We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.”

This newest remark about Bush and Trump came one day after Maines implicated the existing president of murder.

“It is crazy that we have a leader that is— I mean, it’s murder,” Maines stated in an interview with HowardStern “It’s second-degree murder. He’s not having to physically kill people but his ignoring things and speaking complete lies, retweeting that Chuck Woolery tweet, it’s unbelievable.”

Later on in the other day’s interview with Cohen, Maines’ fellow The Chicks singer Emily Robison stated that she is “just proud of” singer Taylor Swift for overlooking her consultants and being open about her drastically leftwing politics.

“You know, she started her career when she was so young that I think she had people that she went to, as kind of a panel, when she was younger,” Robison described. “So it’s good to see her as she becomes her own woman, questioning these things, and saying, ‘No, I really do want to talk about it.’”

“So she was told not to be like us,” she included. “That’s not news to us either, but, I don’t know, I’m proud of her.”

This piece was composed by PopZette Staff on July 22,2020 It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by authorization.

