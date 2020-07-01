Singer August Alsina Says Will Smith ‘Gave His Blessing’ For Alleged Affair With Jada Pinkett Smith

With just one interview, singer August Alsina blew the lid from years of rumors about one of Hollywood’s most respected and buzzed-about celebrity couples.

During a wide-ranging sit-down with The Breakfast Club‘s Angela Yee, the 27-year-old opened up about his controversial alleged affair with Jada Pinkett Smith and addressed the idea that she and husband Will Smith have been in an open marriage.

We did not see this coming but boy, did this bombshell deliver a major blow!

First, an instant recap for many who might not be aware of the gossip: many suspected Alsina and the 48-year-old Girls Trip star had been romantically involved for decades thanks to their super close (and seemingly platonic?) public relationship. His 2019 remix of the song, Nunya, which referenced an unnamed “actress” who was “putting on a show” and didn’t want “the world to know” they were something only fueled the flames. The New Orleans indigenous would carry on to openly deny those rumors whenever he was asked — until now, that’s!

Alsina explained that he only chose to speak his truth now in an attempt to clear his name:

“People might have whatever some ideas that they like. But what I’m maybe not OK with is my character being in question… Contrary as to the some people might believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever essential for people to understand what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But in this instance, you can find so many people who’re side-eyeing me… I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t of necessity know the facts. But I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those individuals [the Smiths] … They are beautiful people.”

So, what is the facts, anyway? Was he really having an affair with Will’s baby momma and wife of 23 years?!

Yes!

The two were in a relationship no, it wasn’t a big secret! Alsina unmasked Jada and her husband were in a open marriage as “life partners” and every one involved was supposedly ok with it:

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation … He gave me his blessing. And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a huge amount of love on her [Jada]. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much in order that I can die right now, and start to become OK realizing that I fully gave myself to somebody… Some people never get that in this life time.”

He continued:

“This conversation is difficult because [it’s] hard for folks to understand. But once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I must speak up about my truth… Walking away from it butchered me… It nearly killed me. Not nearly. It did—it pushed me into being another person… It broke me down… It must be the hardest thing I ever had to have in this lifetime. It’s difficult because I never want to be anyone to cause confusion or step on toes, but I want to honor myself and I want to honor my authenticity. And if honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man.”

Wow. That is a lot to process there. August discusses the Red Table Talk host as though she was one of the greatest loves of his entire life yet in the exact same breath, that he takes a sad turn revealing how much that he lost in the public eye because of it. Quite a bittersweet story, indeed. Speaking of RTT, fans may recall the singer was featured on a July 2018 episode of the show where he spoke at length about his past addiction struggles.

While this doesn’t exactly clean up all of those rumors about the Smiths being swingers, at least now we know their marriage isn’t quite as traditional as some could have thought. Or is it?!

Jada responds!

According to what her rep told Page Six on Tuesday, those allegations created by Alsina are “absolutely not true!”

Hmm. Well, as candid since the Facebook Watch host may be, we didn’t exactly expect her to outright confirm these tales about her private life so easily. Although, we’ll look out for any additional statements from her or Will as long as they come. For the record, fans on Twitter are positively buying this story!

In the meantime, ch-ch-check out his full interview with Angela (below) for more from August, including details about his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy and its accompanying five-part docuseries, as well as his commentary about how exactly things took place with Jada beginning across the 16:30 mark: