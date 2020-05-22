Singapore’s COVID-19 cases top 30,000 with 614 new infections reported – Panorama

The variety of COVID-19 cases in Singapore topped 30,000 on Friday (May 22), with 614 new cases reported as of midday.

This brings the entire variety of cases within the nation to 30,426, CNA reviews.

The overwhelming majority of the new cases are overseas employees residing in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) mentioned in its preliminary every day replace.

Four new cases are both Singaporeans or everlasting residents, a drop from the day before today’s 13 cases, which was the very best in additional than three weeks.

Among the 13 Singaporean cases on Thursday, three are pre-faculty workers members and 4 are nursing dwelling residents, with all seven found from MOH’s lively surveillance and screening. Another 4 cases are a part of a household cluster linked to a dormitory cluster.

The People’s Association mentioned on Thursday a 3rd masks distribution train will start on May 26, forward of the easing of “circuit breaker” restrictions on Jun 1.