Singaporean man pleads guilty to acting as secret agent for Chinese government

“The Chinese government uses an array of duplicity to obtain sensitive information from unsuspecting Americans,” Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s National Security Division John C. Demers stated Friday in a statement.

“This is yet another example of the Chinese government’s exploitation of the openness of American society,” Demers included.

Yeo pled guilty to participation in a plan that utilized profession networking websites and positioned as an incorrect consulting company to bring in American residents with gain access to to intelligence, who were possibly of interest to Beijing.

Yeo initially worked to bring in individuals from different Asian nations prior to concentrating on the U.S. At the instructions of intelligence authorities, he worked to discover and target Americans who had gain access to to delicate info, such as individuals who had leading security clearances in the military and the government.

According to findings from the Department of Justice, Yeo paid Americans to compose reports for him, informing them it was for customers in Asia, however never ever defining it was for the Chinese government.

“Mr. Yeo admitted that he not only provided valuable information to Chinese intelligence, but also that he knowingly recruited others in the U.S. to do the same,” Timothy R. Slater, FBI Washington field workplace assistant director in charge, stated.

“The tactics Mr. Yeo used to target cleared individuals on professional networking social media sites are just one facet of the full court press China employs on a daily basis to obtain non-public U.S. government information,” Slater described.

The counterfeit consulting company that Yeo established utilized the exact same name as a popular U.S. company and declared to perform public and government relations. Yeo likewise published task ads that were mostly responded to by government and military authorities with active security clearances.

The resumes of interest were then forwarded on to Chinese intelligence operatives.

Yeo likewise made use of an expert networking site to find and target individuals of interest. He was then assisted through his interactions with them by Chinese intelligence authorities. He was advised on how to determine vulnerabilities such as monetary or work dissatisfaction, to usage in hiring his targets.

“This isn’t just about this particular defendant,” Alan E. Kohler Jr., assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence department, stated. “This case is yet another reminder that China is relentless in its pursuit of U.S. technology and policy information in order to advance its own interests.”

Yeo dealing with a possible 10 years sentence for being charged in infraction of 18 U.S.C. § 951 as an “agent of a foreign government.”

The sentencing is set for October 9, 2020.