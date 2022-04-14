JAMnews. The influx of Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian businesses to Armenia continues. During the last month, 1180 citizens of the Russian Federation, Belarus and Ukraine were registered as sole proprietors in the State Register of Legal Entities, 410 of whom were registered as LLCs. During the same period, 3 foundations and 2 CJSCs were registered. The majority of new businesses, as expected, are IT companies.

JAMnews tried to find out what choice the Russian businessmen had in particular, why their choice stopped on Armenia. The stories of the Russians who moved to Yerevan.

“The choice was between four countries”

Entrepreneurs who moved to Armenia honestly say that they moved only after assessing the chances of settling in neighboring countries. The election was mainly between Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and Armenia.

Oleg Alexandrov, the founder of an IT company that has been operating in Russia for about 5 years, says: “Dubai has a very good business environment, it is a very developed city, but everything is expensive there. An ordinary, middle-class IT specialist, who earns 2-4 thousand dollars, can not afford to live in Dubai.

In Turkey, especially for small and medium-sized companies, the opportunities to work legally are almost inaccessible. There is a law according to which 5 locals should be hired for one foreign employee. Therefore, for organizations like ours, it is simply impossible to exist legally.

Georgia is a wonderful country, but especially recently there have been many cases of Russophobia that are actively covered by the Russian media. Against this background, few want to go to Georgia, despite the fact that the business environment there is good.

Armenia has several potential advantages. It is closer to Russia, everyone here speaks Russian, which is no less important, there are tax benefits for IT startups. Here it is possible to easily register a company and run a legal business. There are too many flights to Russia. In this sense, it is easy to ensure business communication. “

“Attractive business environment և human relationships”

Ivan Alexe, the founder of another IT company, says about the reasons for moving to Armenia. “Entrepreneurial culture is developed in Armenia. Everyone understands that it’s worth it, they show the right attitude. The human factor is also significant. Armenia, as they say, is my place. They are just good people and positive human relationships. I like the local culture and spirit.

When my wife goes for a walk with my two-year-old daughter, one is having candy, the other is fruit, one is wrapping, the other is caressing. My daughter feels like a superstar in this environment. This is just a human attitude, but psychologically very attractive. “

According to the Russians who moved to Armenia, in case of such an influx, Armenia has all the chances to become the leader in the IT sphere in the region.

Ivan Alexe’s vision in this regard is more ambitious ․ “I believe that all positive emotions will be transformed into successful business projects. I believe that Armenia can make information technology Singapore possible. “

Gayane SARGSYAN