Singapore is on track to face its worst dengue outbreak in history

Only about 25% of these infected show symptoms, including high fever, severe headaches, muscle and joint pains. Extreme cases can bring bleeding, breathing difficulties, organ failure, and potentially death.

In Singapore, 16 people have died of dengue this season — twice the death toll of 2013.

The warmer months from June to October are traditionally peak dengue season in the city state, due to accelerated development of the Aedes mosquito and the shorter incubation period of the Dengue virus.

But this year, it has been especially bad.

Last week alone, 1,468 cases were reported, the next consecutive week case numbers have exceeded 1,000 — and the highest amount of weekly dengue cases ever recorded in Singapore.

In response to the soaring cases, the Singaporean government has stepped up checks to remove potential mosquito breeding habitats at public areas and housing estates.

Over yesteryear three weekends, about 6,900 premises have encountered inspection and vector get a grip on, according to the NEA.

“The majority of mosquito breeding detected continues to be found at common areas of residential estates, premises and homes,” the NEA said in a statement on Thursday.

And starting from July 15, the agency will increase fines for those who fail to take action to prevent mosquitoes from breeding both outside and inside their property. Mosquitoes are known to favor damp, dark corners and areas of stagnant water.

Why is it so bad this season?

Dengue cases have grown significantly worldwide, increasing 30-fold in the past 50 years. There are around 100-400 million infections annually, and about 50 % of the world’s populace is now at risk, according to the World Health Organization.

Scientists say hotter, wetter weather brought on by climate change has established ideal conditions for female mosquitoes to lay their eggs. Not only exist more mosquitoes, but the rapid urbanization occurring in many Asian nations means that vulnerable populations live in closer contact with disease-carrying insects.

Last year, the Philippines declared a national dengue epidemic in August. By the conclusion of that month, 1,107 people had died of the disease, and much more than 270,000 was infected.

In Singapore, experts believe a vital reason for the surge in dengue cases this year is the get back of a vintage strain of the dengue virus which has not existed for nearly three decades.

There are four strains, or serotypes, of the dengue virus. In Singapore, DENV-2 has been the dominant strain since 2016. But starting from a year ago, the less common DENV-3 has been on the rise, according to Luo Dahai, associate professor of Infection and Immunity at Nanyang Technological University.

“Considering the local outbreaks are usually caused by DENV1 and 2 in the past, the immunity built among the community residents against these DENVs may not be protective against the emerging DENV-3,” Luo said.

According to the NEA, DENV-3 cases accounted for 48% of the dengue cases in February, very nearly double that of DENV-2 cases.

“The rise in proportion of DENV-3 cases is of concern, as we have not had dengue outbreaks driven by DENV-3 in Singapore for almost three decades,” the NEA said.

“This means that our population has lower immunity to DENV-3, and consequently a large proportion of our population is susceptible to DENV-3 infection.” it said.

Have lockdown measures managed to get worse?

Another potential factor that worsened the dengue outbreak this season, Luo said, could be the lockdown measures imposed for coronavirus.

In April, a second wave of infections broke out in Singapore among migrant workers living in packed dormitories, sending daily new infections from below 100 to above 1000 at its peak.

To contain its spread, the government issued a stay-at-home order and closed down non-essential workplaces and schools. These restrictive measures, referred to as the “circuit breaker,” lasted from April 7 to June 1.

“When more people stay at home all the days, there could be more residential mosquito breeding and more opportunities for ‘blood meals’,” Luo said.

According to the WHO, the female mosquito is a daytime feeder. The peak biting periods are early in the morning and in the evening before dusk.

The NEA said it had observed a five-fold increase in the incidents of mosquito larvae detected in homes and common corridors in residential areas through the two-month circuit breaker period, compared to the two months prior. “The highest percentage of mosquito breeding found in homes in the top five dengue cluster areas was 84%,” it said.